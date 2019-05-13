Shaun Wane says Robert Hicks was RIGHT to rule out Wigan Warriors' try

Shaun Wane has leapt to the defence of Robert Hicks and said the video referee was CORRECT to rule out Wigan's first try yesterday.



Hicks was widely criticised by fans, players and ex-players on social media for ruling Thomas Leuluai had knocked on during a tackle on Blake Austin which dislodged the ball.

Shaun Wane says Robert Hicks was only enforcing the rules

The BBC's sumarisers Brian Noble, Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan all disagreed with the video referee's decision.

But ex-Wigan coach Wane has provided his support - and says while he didn't like the rules, Hicks was only correctly enforcing the rules.

Speaking on the BBC's rugby league podcast today, Wane said: "It's pretty straight forward, it was the correct decision.

"I've seen that many people coming out with comments and they're into the referees...

"In my heart, that was a great shot by Tommy and it was a try, no question.

"But the rules of the game say it's disallowed. That was the right decision. The referees were correct. That's how they have to referee it.

"The stick they're getting, someone needs to tell the truth and say the rules state that that was disallowed.

"It's alright the comments from the experts, but rightly or wrongly, those are the rules. You want to see a change, change the rules.

"But to abuse the referee and video referee... these refs know what they're doing. We need people high up in the game to understand that."

In a wide-ranging interview, Wane also discusses his childhood, his current role with Scotland RU, and his venture into motivational speaking for businesses and banks.

