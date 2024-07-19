Why not see if you can smash it at the Bellingham Lawn Tennis Club?
There will also be a taster coaching lesson for children and adults at no charge on Sunday (July 21).
The timetable is as follows:
10am-12pm beginners social practice (with coach);
12pm-2pm free play on the courts for all;
12pm-2pm chat with coach/members about what the club can offer.
Founded in 1916, the Bellingham - which is located across the road from Wigan Infirmary – provides excellent, professionally managed sports and social facilities.
They have six latest generation Astroturf courts (four of which are floodlit), three floodlit tarmac courts and a modern clubhouse which contains changing rooms, a well equipped kitchen/bar, TV, lounge and function room (which is available for hire), and parking facilities for all of our members.
Parking is also available at the club.
For more information, email members secretary Kevin Roberts on [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.