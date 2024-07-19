Why not see if you can smash it at the Bellingham Lawn Tennis Club?

By Paul Kendrick
Published 19th Jul 2024, 12:18 BST
The facilities on offer at the Bellingham Lawn Tennis ClubThe facilities on offer at the Bellingham Lawn Tennis Club
The facilities on offer at the Bellingham Lawn Tennis Club
The Bellingham Lawn Tennis Club will be holding a 'sign up' day this weekend to try to find the next Andy Murray or Emma Raducanu.

There will also be a taster coaching lesson for children and adults at no charge on Sunday (July 21).

Read More
Two-time Wigan Athletic League One title-winning star joins League Two outfit Sa...

The timetable is as follows:

10am-12pm beginners social practice (with coach);

12pm-2pm free play on the courts for all;

12pm-2pm chat with coach/members about what the club can offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Founded in 1916, the Bellingham - which is located across the road from Wigan Infirmary – provides excellent, professionally managed sports and social facilities.

They have six latest generation Astroturf courts (four of which are floodlit), three floodlit tarmac courts and a modern clubhouse which contains changing rooms, a well equipped kitchen/bar, TV, lounge and function room (which is available for hire), and parking facilities for all of our members.

Parking is also available at the club.

For more information, email members secretary Kevin Roberts on [email protected]

Related topics:Andy MurrayEmma RaducanuParkingWigan Infirmary

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice