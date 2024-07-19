The facilities on offer at the Bellingham Lawn Tennis Club

The Bellingham Lawn Tennis Club will be holding a 'sign up' day this weekend to try to find the next Andy Murray or Emma Raducanu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be a taster coaching lesson for children and adults at no charge on Sunday (July 21).

The timetable is as follows:

10am-12pm beginners social practice (with coach);

12pm-2pm free play on the courts for all;

12pm-2pm chat with coach/members about what the club can offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1916, the Bellingham - which is located across the road from Wigan Infirmary – provides excellent, professionally managed sports and social facilities.

They have six latest generation Astroturf courts (four of which are floodlit), three floodlit tarmac courts and a modern clubhouse which contains changing rooms, a well equipped kitchen/bar, TV, lounge and function room (which is available for hire), and parking facilities for all of our members.

Parking is also available at the club.

For more information, email members secretary Kevin Roberts on [email protected]