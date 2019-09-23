Why Wigan Warriors prop Tony Clubb won't face a ban

Tony Clubb is free to face St Helens this Friday night after avoiding a suspension.



Salford had suggested the match review panel may want to assess a challenge on Jackson Hastings - as he slid over for a try - and an eye-injury he later suffered.

The RFL's judiciary has viewed the incidents and found he should not face any charges.

The report does say he should have been penalised on the pitch for his challenge as Hastings crossed - such as by awarding an eight-point try - and found no conclusive evidence how Hastings suffered his eye injury.

No players face any charges from Friday's game, which Wigan won 18-12, though ex-Warrior Logan Tomkins was cautioned for a trip.

In his press conference, coach Ian Watson suggested the RFL's match review panel examine an eye injury Hastings suffered in an off-the-ball clash with Clubb.

Hastings' own mum later accused Clubb of scratching his eyes on a social media post and Salford director Ian Blease told the Patreon website: "I am now putting full trust in the match review panel to do their job properly and take the appropriate action on the incidents that took place on Friday."

Explaining why there was no further action, the RFL report states: "Player (Clubb) is pushed by opponent (Hastings) and player swipes towards head area of opponent. Any contact with opponent is not conclusive in the footage. Opponent plays on and is involved in two further contacts. Opponent then reacts and feels eye area following contact in the second tackle after the incident. Incident not reported to the referee onfield. Club do not submit further information."

Wigan have had a player suspended for the last two matches, with Oli Partington sitting out last Friday and Liam Farrell the previous week.

And with Partington now back, it means Adrian Lam will have increased competition for places among his forwards.