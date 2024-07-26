Wigan nurse set to compete in top horse show
A full-time nurse and amateur rider is set to compete at Britain’s most famous summer horse show this week, the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), on a horse she bought for just £600 at auction.
Natasha Rigby, from Wigan in Lancashire, will compete on Rumour Has It (known as Zeena at home) in the hogged cob ridden horse class.
“I bought Zeena from Beeston Horse Auctions for my mum, and never thought we would achieve what we have,” says Natasha. “Fitting in our training around my full-time nursing career is not easy, but if all goes well, we hope we might get through to the show’s amateur championship.”
The RIHS is sponsored for the first time this year by Agria, whose lifetime equine insurance has been a game-changer in horse insurance. “Stories like Natasha’s are exactly the sort that make us so passionate about horses, and proud to do what we do,” says Agria’s CEO Vicki Wentworth.
“We know just how important horses are to their owners, and how much pleasure they bring, whether they are winners or not — which is why we are so committed to providing them with the best care and protection possible. We wish Natasha and Zeena the very best of British luck at the Agria Royal International at Hickstead this week.”
