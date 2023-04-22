Wigan Warriors’ assault on Super League season continues to be powered by turmeric

The Cherry and Whites first teamed up with The Turmeric Co in 2021, with the club adding the award-winning shots into their existing high-performance programme, allowing players to recover faster between games and after training.

Having seen how successful the shots were in helping players navigate the gruelling Super League season, Warriors have extended their partnership, which will now run until 2025. It means players like Bevan French, Jai Field, and Liam Farrell will continue to benefit from the health and nutrition support provided by the shots.

Wigan Warriors renew with The Turmeric Co.

The Turmeric Co was founded by former Premier League footballer and Wales international Thomas ‘Hal’ Robson-Kanu, who discovered the benefits of raw turmeric as a young player when two serious injuries threatened to end his career before it has really begun.

Since finishing his playing career, he has focused his attention firmly on his pioneering business; The Turmeric Co is a highly regarded UK producer of natural raw turmeric shots, each based on a unique recipe which includes black pepper extract and flax oil to increase the bioavailability of the active ingredient curcumin, which is found in raw turmeric root.

The shots, which come in four flavours (Raw Turmeric Original, Raw Turmeric & Ginger, Raw Turmeric & Beetroot, and Raw Turmeric Vitamin C & D3), are proven to boost immunity, improve recovery rates, and reduce fatigue and The Turmeric Co now provides a growing number of Super League clubs, Premier League football teams, and elite athletes with its products.

Wigan Warriors’ head of nutrition, Darren Marsh, said he has certainly been impressed by the shots. He said: "The turmeric shots have been a great addition to our daily nutritional strategy. The different varieties provide additional support to the athletes’ immune system and also have a positive impact on recovery with their antioxidants properties. The shots are a great product and as a Club we would highly recommend them."

Thomas Hal-Robson Kanu said: “Right from the start of this partnership, I have been impressed at how seriously Wigan Warriors are taking their off-the-field efforts to support their squad and help protect the health and wellbeing of their players.

“Super League is an incredibly demanding environment and helping players recover between games is so important. We know our shots help reduce fatigue, improve recovery rates, and act as an anti-inflammatory, which are all vital in such a high-contact and physical sport.

