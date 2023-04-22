News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
1 hour ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
2 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
3 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
4 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
5 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Wigan Warriors’ assault on Super League season continues to be powered by turmeric

Wigan Warriors will continue providing their players with shots from The Turmeric Co after seeing how the intense physical demands of a Super League season can be tackled by a daily dose of the spice.

By Nick RewcastleContributor
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

The Cherry and Whites first teamed up with The Turmeric Co in 2021, with the club adding the award-winning shots into their existing high-performance programme, allowing players to recover faster between games and after training.

Having seen how successful the shots were in helping players navigate the gruelling Super League season, Warriors have extended their partnership, which will now run until 2025. It means players like Bevan French, Jai Field, and Liam Farrell will continue to benefit from the health and nutrition support provided by the shots.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Here are the cats at a Wigan pet sanctuary that are needing a forever home
Wigan Warriors renew with The Turmeric Co.Wigan Warriors renew with The Turmeric Co.
Wigan Warriors renew with The Turmeric Co.
Most Popular

The Turmeric Co was founded by former Premier League footballer and Wales international Thomas ‘Hal’ Robson-Kanu, who discovered the benefits of raw turmeric as a young player when two serious injuries threatened to end his career before it has really begun.

Since finishing his playing career, he has focused his attention firmly on his pioneering business; The Turmeric Co is a highly regarded UK producer of natural raw turmeric shots, each based on a unique recipe which includes black pepper extract and flax oil to increase the bioavailability of the active ingredient curcumin, which is found in raw turmeric root.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shots, which come in four flavours (Raw Turmeric Original, Raw Turmeric & Ginger, Raw Turmeric & Beetroot, and Raw Turmeric Vitamin C & D3), are proven to boost immunity, improve recovery rates, and reduce fatigue and The Turmeric Co now provides a growing number of Super League clubs, Premier League football teams, and elite athletes with its products.

Wigan Warriors’ head of nutrition, Darren Marsh, said he has certainly been impressed by the shots. He said: "The turmeric shots have been a great addition to our daily nutritional strategy. The different varieties provide additional support to the athletes’ immune system and also have a positive impact on recovery with their antioxidants properties. The shots are a great product and as a Club we would highly recommend them."

Thomas Hal-Robson Kanu said: “Right from the start of this partnership, I have been impressed at how seriously Wigan Warriors are taking their off-the-field efforts to support their squad and help protect the health and wellbeing of their players.

“Super League is an incredibly demanding environment and helping players recover between games is so important. We know our shots help reduce fatigue, improve recovery rates, and act as an anti-inflammatory, which are all vital in such a high-contact and physical sport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is brilliant to hear how effective our shots have been and how popular they are proving with the Wigan Warriors players. It’s been a successful partnership and hopefully we can help Wigan Warriors enjoy more success on the pitch this season.”

Related topics:Wigan WarriorsSuper LeaguePremier League