Wigan Warriors' fixture at Hull FC brought forward two days... with two weeks notice

Wigan's game at Hull FC has been brought forward two days to Thursday August 1.

The game had been scheduled for 5pm on the following Saturday but has been moved at the request of broadcasters Sky Sports.

Warriors, in fifth, trail third-placed FC by four points and the match could prove vital if Adrian Lam's side are to climb into the top-three.

Wigan have no game next weekend but Hull play on the Saturday against Warrington in a Challenge Cup semi-final, meaning they will have a short turnaround before facing Lam's side.