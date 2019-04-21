Wigan Warriors' Tom Davies will return "stronger and better" from horrific injury

Tom Davies has vowed to come back "stronger and better" from his sickening Good Friday injury.

He was stretchered off with his left foot pointing the wrong way after breaking his leg during a tackle.

"I would just like to thank everyone for the messages and support over the last few days," Davies posted on social media.

"I've got a lot of good people around me in times like this and I'll be doing everything I can to come back stronger and better."

Personalities from across the game, including Anthony Gelling, Paul Sculthorpe, Barrie McDermott and Dec Patton, replied to wish him well.

And team-mate Joe Greenwood says Davies won't lack for support.

"We'll all be helping him out, we'll be backing him the whole way," said the forward. "Tom is one of my best mates at the club and I was gutted for him when he went down.

"But he was still in good spirits on the gas and air, giving it the old, 'Strap me up, I'll carry on', even though his leg was facing the wrong way."

Coach Adrian Lam suggested afterwards he may be back within three months but will know a more detailed timeframe in the next few days. Liam Marshall is set to replace him on the wing, starting with Monday's game at Salford.