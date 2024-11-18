Wigan's family-run boxing gym looks back on 10 years since it first opened

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blundell's Boxing Gym in Wigan has been running for nearly 10 years and to this day shares the same values it was built on.

The gym, which is based on Stephens Way in Poolstock, was founded by Lee and Alison Blundell along with their sons Luke and Harvey.

Lee started his career as a professional boxing champion however, after retiring he was diagnosed with heart failure.

His son, Harvey, said: “The first few years were extremely hard. To go from a fit, constantly training professional to someone who struggled to even walk up the stairs was heart-breaking.”

After some years, Lee wanted to use his experiences to help others pursue a career in boxing as well as building his own strengths back up again.

When the family opened their first space back in 2015, it was a much smaller location.

The family spoke of how that intimacy built an immediate ‘tight-knit’ community that has since carried on to today where people come and train with them knowing there will be no judgement.

Lee said: “At our training studio, we want to give people a space where we can guide them and look after them.

All ages train throughout the week in the gym.

“People come to train, but we end up making lifelong friends with these people."

After some time, the club relocated to a much larger space where they are now, as the gym was doing really well.

Boxing coach Lee is overwhelmed by how much their gym has grown over the years.

He said: “Looking back, it’s crazy to see where we once were to where we are now.

Anyone from the age of five upwards can showcase their skills in the gym.

“We have people who were with us from the very beginning when they were children that are now professional boxers, such as Lennox Lythgoe and Joe Howarth."

Achievements

Since opening, Blundell’s has given many people across the borough a chance to step in the ring. It currently has more than 50 students who signed up to improve their mental and physical health.

Harvey, who also works in the gym with his dad, described some of their proudest achievements which included their multiple junior title wins, from kids such as Ethan Reid, Harry Openshaw, Levi Jones and Will Scapens as well as their six professional boxer wins.

The boxing gym is open to anybody beginner or not.

Over the years the club has also trained a local community group, One Vision Studios, which is a charity organisation specialising in adults with learning and general disabilities.

The family expressed their gratitude towards those who have helped the gym progress over the years.

“Overall, it’s hard to put into words how much the gym means to us, it’s our life now. We all work extremely hard and so do the people who train.

"For anyone who wants to come down to us, I just want to say that it's not a scary place but a safe space to train both, your body and mind."

Blundell’s Boxing Gym is open from Monday to Friday at 9:30am with more sessions posted on their Facebook page.