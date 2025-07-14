Relaxing with premium drinks, tropical wildlife and white-sand beaches at Discovery Cove Orlando. | Discovery Cove

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Orlando’s Discovery Cove is the exclusive, all-inclusive escape most visitors overlook — but this summer’s early booking offer makes it hard to resist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you think you’ve seen everything Orlando has to offer, think again. Tucked away just steps from SeaWorld, Discovery Cove is the tropical, all-inclusive oasis most theme park fans don’t even know exists — and it could easily be the highlight of your next Florida trip.

Right now, there’s even more reason to discover it. Until the end of July, you can save up to 28% on 2026 packages, plus an extra 12% off with the code SUNNY — and get a free premium drinks package thrown in. That means cocktails, craft beers and premium wines all included, alongside your snorkel gear, animal-safe sun cream, wetsuit and towels for a truly stress-free day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For one blissful day, you’ll swap long queues and noisy crowds for serene white-sand beaches, turquoise lagoons and unforgettable encounters with dolphins, rays and tropical fish. Numbers are strictly capped to just 1,300 guests per day, making it one of the most exclusive experiences in Orlando. You can go at your own pace, snorkelling through the Grand Reef, hand-feeding birds in the Explorer’s Aviary or just floating along the tropical river with a drink in hand.

Cooling off with colourful cocktails in the serene tropical waters of Discovery Cove Orlando. | Discovery Cove

What makes the deal even better is that Discovery Cove tickets come in packages that include 14 days of unlimited access to SeaWorld and Aquatica — or go for the Ultimate Package and get unlimited Busch Gardens too, plus free parking and shuttle transport to Tampa Bay. It’s unbeatable value if you’re planning to hit all the parks during your stay.

One of the most appealing things about Discovery Cove is just how all-inclusive it really is. Your day starts with a freshly prepared breakfast and continues with snacks, drinks and a buffet lunch all included. Even little extras — like animal-safe sunscreen, towels and lockers — are covered, so you don’t have to worry about a thing. For adults, the free premium drinks package means a full selection of cocktails, wines and beers available throughout the day.

And if you’re travelling as a family, it’s worth knowing that even young children can take part in the dolphin swim as long as they’re six or older, making it a once-in-a-lifetime memory for everyone. For non-swimmers, the lagoon experience is in shallow, waist-high water, so everyone can feel confident taking part. If you’d rather just relax, you can stretch out on the beaches of Serenity Bay or wade into the freshwater oasis to meet otters and marmosets up close.

This is one of Orlando’s best-kept secrets — and with these early booking savings available only until July 31, it’s the perfect time to explore your options and secure your place.

MySweetSmile Get wedding photo-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Wedding season is here — and so are all the photos you’ll treasure forever. Whether you’re the bride, the groom or just a guest, you’ll want a confident, glowing smile in every shot. That’s where MySweetSmile comes in. This UK best-seller promises peroxide-free, gentle whitening that fits effortlessly into your routine. From their teeth whitening powder for brides to quick-fix strips for guests and a handy pen for grooms, you’ll be ready for your close-up on the big day. Shop the full MySweetSmile wedding-ready range here.

NationalWorld The best bargains, in your inbox every week £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now The Top Buys weekly newsletter brings you the biggest bargains, top deals and special offers straight to your inbox. Every day, our expert consumer team scours all the big brands to uncover the best discounts and smartest savings. Then, we bring them all together in one easy-to-read email – so you never miss a deal that matters. Subscribe to our free Top Buys newsletter and start saving straight away.