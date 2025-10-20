I've been cabin crew for 20 years and this is the secret to flying with kids

It isn't always easy going on holiday with children, particularly if you are flying, but here is one experts top tips for making the best of it and ensuring everyone has fun.

Ahead of October half term when families will be jetting off on holiday, Andrea Owen who has been TUI Cabin Crew since 2003 has lifted the lid on some of the best tips for travelling with children that she’s learned in her 22 years of flying.

From short haul to long haul flights, Andrea has flown at least 3000 times and sees hundreds of families take to the skies every week to some of TUI’s popular destinations such as Majorca, the Canaries, Mexico and Jamaica.

And with over two decades worth of experience, she’s seen some families calm and collected, some brimming with excitement but also others who feel flustered and overwhelmed.

Andrea says: "After all these years of flying I have looked after thousands of families, I can tell you that the secret to stress-free family travel is preparation. I always tell parents to expect the unexpected, pack more snacks than you think you'll need, and don't be afraid to ask crew for help. A lot of us are parents too, and we genuinely want every family to have a great start to their holiday.”

From giving yourself more time to board to packing home comforts like soft toys and blankets, here are Andrea’s tried and tested tips for families travelling this October half term.

1.Know when to board

"This one really depends on your child's personality, and you know them best. Some families find that boarding as soon as possible gives them that extra breathing space to get settled, stow the bags, and get the kids comfortable in their seats without feeling rushed. But I've also seen plenty of parents who swear by boarding last, especially if their little ones can't sit still for long.”

2.Relieve ear pressure

"This is one of the most common concerns parents ask me about, and it's really easy to solve. For babies and toddlers, feeding during take-off and landing is brilliant, whether that's breastfeeding, a bottle, or even just a dummy – the sucking motion helps equalize ear pressure. For older children, give them chewy sweets or lollipops about 30 minutes before landing as that's when the pressure really starts to build. I've seen many tears avoided with this simple trick.”

3.Always pack a variety of activities

“I recommend packing a small bag stuffed with variety – different toys, activities, and snacks. What works brilliantly is either letting them pack their own bag so they're excited or pack some surprise toys they haven't seen before. Keep everything small and compact with plenty of pencils, crayons, and paper. A surprise sticker book with a little bag of sweets is absolute gold. The games I see working best are Snap, Dobble, and colouring. And here's a lovely tip – encourage your children to draw pictures for the cabin crew. We absolutely love receiving them and always have a stash of stickers at the ready for every flight.”

4.Help them to feel prepared

“Preparation is everything when it comes to keeping children calm. Before you leave for the airport, talk through exactly what's going to happen. Checking in, going through security, boarding the plane, and what take-off and landing will feel like. Let them know about the noises they might hear and explain that their ears might feel different. This is particularly useful if your child is neurodiverse. The key is to make it sound like an exciting adventure rather than something to worry about.”

5.Bring your home comforts

"Packing home comforts like a small pillow, blanket or cuddly toys can help children of all ages feel more relaxed. If you're travelling at times when your child would normally be having a nap or going to bed, I really encourage parents to try and stick to that routine as much as possible. Let them sleep if they want to, you'll arrive at your destination feeling so much fresher and ready to enjoy your holiday. It's also worth thinking about time zones if you're flying long haul. Maybe start adjusting their sleep schedule a day or two before you travel. A well-rested child makes for a much happier holiday start!"

6.Dress in layers

The temperature on board can vary throughout the flight. That's why I always recommend dressing your child in layers so you can add or remove clothing to keep them comfortable. It’s always handy to pack a spare pair of clothes in your hand luggage just in case of a spill or accident. I've seen many parents caught out without a change of clothes, and it makes the rest of the flight uncomfortable for the both of you.”

7.Snack trays

“Those little snack trays with multiple compartments come in really handy. Kids absolutely love them and there's something about having lots of different treats in separate sections that keeps them entertained for ages. You can fill each compartment with different snacks: fruit, crackers, cheese cubes, raisins, a couple of sweets. It turns snack time into something fun and interactive, and it means you're not constantly rummaging through bags. We also have healthy snack boxes for kids available onboard which they love, so there will always be something they can eat. “

8.Don’t be afraid to ask Cabin Crew for help

“Don't ever feel worried about asking us for help, that's what we're here for. Over my 22 years of flying, I've seen everything. We've warmed countless bottles, fetched extra sick bags, provided colouring sheets, and even entertained little ones while parents take a breather. Many of us are parents ourselves, so we completely understand how overwhelming it can feel. Whether you need extra wipes, help with the overhead locker, or just some reassurance, we’re here to make your journey smoother.”

“We know flying can feel overwhelming for families, whether it's your first flight with kids or you have an anxious flyer in the family, there are lots of simple and easy tips you can put into place to make it seem that little bit less daunting.”

For more information about flying with kids visit Flying with kids | TUI Airways