Green is a colour unfairly associated with jealousy. But as your plane banks through speckled tropical clouds and the lush island paradise below finally comes into view, you soon come to realise something: green as it may be, Mauritius is an island nation defined by its happiness and its richness. By its life.

As always, it’s the orchestra playing on your senses that hits you first. A young island, uninhabited and pristine until just 500 years ago, Mauritius immediately hums with heat and energy. Every winding turn unveils brand new shades of those striking greens alongside vivid reds and blues - hackneyed as it may sound, you honestly do find yourself checking twice to make sure that the water really is that blue.

For decades, lovestruck couples have flocked here for honeymoons under the hot sun and on soft sands lapped by clear seas. But beyond its obvious postcard-perfect charm, Mauritius also reveals a rich tapestry of culture, adventure, and natural wonder. There are constantly-emerging layers to this tropical idyll - layers which are well worth exploring.

Perched on a dreamy stretch of the Indian Ocean, the luxury adult-only hotel Riu Palace Hotel emerges from the dense Mauritian foliage like a mirage, all golden sand and dancing palm trees. Built using sustainable building practices and operated with local ecology in mind, the hotel is the dictionary definition of heaven.

But, aside from its obvious natural beauty, the hotel offers far more than that classic swaying palm fronds beachfront setting. Providing guests with the height of luxury, it also features two enticing pools, three outstanding restaurants, and an irresistible swim-up bar, which is ideal for lazy mojito-filled afternoons. What’s more, the stunning geographical wonder that is the nearby Le Morne mountain frames every glorious view.

Venture beyond the resort, and the island opens up into a vibrant menagerie of rich culture, astonishing landscapes, and captivating wildlife. We were fortunate to explore it all with Steve, our exceptionally knowledgeable guide whose deep understanding of Mauritius’ history, ecology, and traditions transformed every stop into something far more profound and meaningful.

Embrace the profound spiritualism at the Grand Bassin Hindu Temple, drink in the mind-boggling vistas at the Black Gorges National Park, and explore the wonders of Chamarel, from the 100m waterfall to the 7 Coloured Earth. This is where you feel Mauritius’ cultural essence most profoundly - where you get the chance to step back in time and revel in the country’s undisturbed natural beauty.

And so, on to the drinks. For those after a caffeine fix, the fascinating Bois Cheri Tea Factory, demonstrates each step of the tea leaf treatment process and allows you to sample their endless array of flavours in a grand lodge overlooking the plantation. If you’re looking for something a little stronger, there’s the fantastic Rhumerie de Chamarel or the Takamaka Boutique Winery where they make astonishingly good wines from native lychees.

After a long day of tea-sipping, rum-sampling, and wine-tasting, there’s no better place to retreat to than the spectacular Sugar Beach Hotel. Comfortably the most luxurious hotel I’ve had the extreme pleasure of staying in, it’s styled after a colonial-era sugar plantation, nestled on a kilometre-long beach beside a calm lagoon.

Centred around a grand manor house, the hotel’s deluxe colonial-style villas are draped in trailing plants and edged by lush lawns potmarked by palm trees. With the sun bouncing off the Indian Ocean, catching the shimmering pools and casting cool spots of shade amongst the foliage, it’s impossible not to stop for a moment and ponder the fact that you are in one of the most beautiful places on the planet.

But luxury here doesn’t have to mean constant relaxation: Sugar Beach also caters to thrillseekers, offering just as many opportunities to get the heart rate going as to top up the tan, from paddleboarding, windsurfing, and tennis, to lawn croquet, glass bead-making workshops, and perfumerie classes.

For water lovers, there are plenty of boat excursions to discover and explore completely new parts of the island, including a spectacular catamaran tour of the Ile aux Cerfs on Mauritius’ eastern sun-bathed coast. Cruise along in search of magical waterfalls and rapids, all as the ship’s jovial crew fires up the before dropping you off on a secluded beach. What’s not to love?

On another outing, we were lucky enough to witness the majestic sight of dolphins dancing amongst the waves, babies sticking close to their mothers. It was a once-in-a-lifetime honour to see such iconic and spectacular creatures in their natural habitat and another moment which gave pause for thought - that Mauritius is beautiful is a given, but it’s only when you get there that you begin to grasp just how special it is as well.

And that’s what stays with you, long after you leave: the impossible greens, the electric blues of the sea, the warm-hearted people, and the stories that echo through every temple, trail, and town. A living, breathing world of profound beauty, Mauritius invites you not just to relax, but to feel something deeper.

Special is the word. But even that doesn’t do it justice.

TUI Collection Experiences:

Mauritius South Island Tour with Chamarel Geopark & Grand Bassin - from £102pp

Mauritian Tea Route Tour with Bois Chéri factory and Plantation - from £116pp

Other experiences bookable through TUI Musement:

Île aux Cerfs Catamaran Cruise | TUI Musement - from £96pp

Mauritius dolphin and whale watching speedboat tour | TUI Musement - from £141pp

Underwater Waterfall Helicopter Flight from South Helipad | TUI Musement - from £164pp

RIU Palace Mauritius

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Le Morne, Mauritius staying at the 4T+ Riu Palace Mauritius on an all-inclusive basis from £1898 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Junior Suite with Balcony or Terrace with flights departing from Manchester Airport on 1st July 2025 with 20kg hold luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

Sugar Beach

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Flic en Flac, Mauritius staying at the 5T Sugar Beach on a half-board basis from £2010 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing a Deluxe Double Room with Sea View and Balcony with flights departing from London Gatwick on 8th September 2025 with 20kg hold luggage per adult and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

Multi-centre split stay

Guests can also book multi-centre packages with TUI, opting to spend a week in one region of Mauritius, followed by transfers and a further week’s stay at a second hotel in another region of the island: TUI offers 14-night multi-centre holidays to Mauritius, starting with seven nights at RIU Palace Mauritius in Le Morne, followed by transfers and seven nights at the Lux* Grand Guabe in the north of the island. Prices start from £3385pp.