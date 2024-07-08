This week's best bargain breaks: With deals for Turkey, Greece and UK staycations
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
If you’re after a family break abroad, TUI is offering £100 off an all-inclusive holiday to The Fore Resort and Spa in Antalya, Turkey. This resort has plenty of pools, a hotel-run kids’ club, activities like ping-pong and mini discos in the evenings. For the adults, there are six bars and restaurants, a spa and a gym. A seven-night holiday is from £708pp, with flights departing from Edinburgh Airport on July 17 2024.
Another great break if you’ve got kids is The Grand Cettia in Dalaman, Turkey - and you can get £200 off if you book now. There’s loads of activities for kids including water slides and theatre shows, and adults can relax in the British-themed Sherlock Holmes bar or opt for some me-time in the Turkish bath. Elsewhere, you’ve got three restaurants – including a buffet place and even a patisserie. For an all-inclusive break for seven nights, you’re looking at £699pp, with flights departing from London Gatwick Airport on July 16 2024.
If you’re looking for a holiday without the kids, First Choice is offering £400 off for this break to Greece. The Hotel San Giorgio is perfect for couples who want to relax by the pool, and it’s surrounded by olive trees just a short hop from Skala beach. Prices from £655 per person for an all-inclusive break for seven nights, with flights departing from East Midlands airport on July 11, 2024.
Marella Cruises has a seven-night cruise for £500 off - you’ll stop off at Palma, Majorca; La Spezia (for Florence & Pisa), Italy; Propriano, Corsica; Cannes, France; Marseille, France; and Tarragona, Spain. This is a seven night cruise on board Marella Discovery 2 on the Coastal Gems itinerary, departing on August 27 2024 from £1,169 per person. This price includes return flights from UK airports on an all-inclusive basis.
And if you’re quick, you can save up to £200 on a UK break this summer with Parkdean Resorts, but you need to book by July 8.
You could take a break to the Cornish coastline, with attractions including the Eden Project and National Maritime Museum. For £759 you could be holidaying for seven nights in a caravan that sleeps up to eight at Lizard Point Holiday Park, with breaks starting from the July 20. Offering heated outdoor and indoor pools, a high ropes course, bungee trampolines and more to keep the kids entertained, Lizard Point is a sterling option for your summer holiday.
Or with spectacular mountain ranges, rolling countryside and Blue Flag beaches, Wales is a great destination for a summer staycation. If you’ve got pre-school kids, get away before the summer rush with a seven-night break at Pendine Sands Holiday Park arriving on July 14 or 15 for just £559. There’s an indoor pool, ice cream parlour and miles of sandy beach on your doorstep, what more could you want from a summer escape?