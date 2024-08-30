British woman travels to the US chasing tornados and super storms for a hobby...but says she's never scared
Storm chaser Abbi Adair, 50, has shared dramatic footage (click to play above), that shows off her unusual hobby of chasing supercell tornados and electrical storms across the US.
Abbi says she is 'never scared' despite braving giant hailstones, whirlwinds and huge storms as part of her pursuit. She went on her first tour, which costs around £9,000 altogether including flights, in 2018 and since then has been on three more trips to see extreme weather.
But despite seeing such extreme weather conditions including supercell tornados - which are the most dangerous type - the social worker insists she's never felt unsafe.
Abbi said: "I've never, ever felt unsafe when I've been chasing storms. It's exciting, it's exhilarating but I don't have that fear in me. I think I've got a very good understanding and respect of mother nature because I know the damage she can cause. But I don't think I'm frightened as I'm more excited than anything else.”
Abbi says she's "always been fascinated with extreme weather" after watching the Wizard of Oz when she was younger. But after her nephew passed away aged 17, she decided to book onto a tour and since then, she's "just been addicted to it."
She added: "I have always been fascinated with extreme weather - it could be snow, ice or extreme heat. Then Twisters came out and I thought it was only researchers and university students who did that sort of thing, I didn't realise people actually do it. I just googled it and realised you could book tours to go storm chasing and then it was something I considered for a few years.”
Abbi, of South Shields, Tyne and Wear, went on her most recent tour in June this year, where she covered a whopping 4,500 miles in 11 days. She says there's normally around six holidaymakers on the tour and the guide makes the decision of what area they will travel to.
Abbi says her favourite type of extreme weather is supercell clouds, which forms a tornado. "They often look like spaceships and look like something that's solid in the sky. Obviously it's not because they are in the sky and made up of clouds and moisture but they are just absolutely spectacular to see."
