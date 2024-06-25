This video More videos

Heartwarming video shows the moment a woman proposes to the love of her life during a Taylor Swift concert during the UK Eras tour - and she says yes!

The joyous moment when a couple got engaged during a Taylor Swift concert was all captured on video by an audience member.

The romantic clip shows a woman dancing during the Edinburgh show, when she turns around and finds the love of her life on one knee.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...