Police footage shows a drunk driver falling over on the M1 after a collision - before blowing nearly six times over the drink drive limit.

Shocking footage shows the moment a drunk driver fell over on the M1 as she was walked to a police car.

On December 19, just before 2pm, police say officers responded to reports of a collision on the M1. When the officers arrived, their priority was to get the woman out of the car which had stopped in a live lane of the motorway, and move her to safety. As an officer opened the door, he had suspicion to believe she may be over the drink drive limit. When the officer began to pull her from the car, she was unable to walk and fell to the floor.

Once in the police car, she blew 191 on a breathalyser, with the legal limit being 35 - nearly six times over the drink drive limit.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was charged and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on December 20.

Brandon Brown, Temporary Roads Policing Inspector, said: “One in six fatal collisions involves a drink driver. The decision to get behind the wheel after a drink can be devastating. As experienced roads policing officers, we have sadly had to be that person that delivers the devastating news someone’s loved one has died, approaching a house with Christmas lights and cheer brings a greater darkness upon you.

“We are proactively patrolling the roads and carrying out operations to catch those who increase the risk to other road users and reduce casualties on our roads. We can’t be everywhere; everyone has a responsibility. If you are going out and planning to have a drink, make a plan – and leave the car at home.”