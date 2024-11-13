Flames pour from burning derelict pub as smoke billows into the sky in dramatic footage

By Vanessa Sims, Jessica Martin
Published 13th Nov 2024, 10:55 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 11:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters tackled a huge blaze which ripped through a derelict pub.

Huge flames were seen pouring out of the top of a building in Church Street, Preston yesterday (October 12).

Initial reports feared the blaze was at the former Dog Inn but nearby residents said the fire was actually at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters from across Central Lancashire attended the scene to put out the blaze, as plumes of smoke poured from the burning derelict pub - which sits next door to popular takeaway Sandos.

Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, PrestonFirefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston
Firefighters tackling a huge fire at an abandoned building behind letting agency Open House and Aliz takeaway on Church Street, Preston | nw

The police helicopter was seen flying over the blaze.

Police officers at the scene said they are working on the assumption that no one was injured in the blaze, but are unable to confirm this until the building is searched.

Related topics:Lancashire FirefightersFirePubsPrestonVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice