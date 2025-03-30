Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The model railway has over 150 locomotives, 100 coaches, 200 wagons and vans, 150 pieces of pointwork, half a mile of trackwork and 9 stations.

A video shows the Gainsborough Model Railway, “one of the largest hand built model railways in the country”, depicting The East Coast Main Line from Kings Cross to Leeds Central.

The building of the model began in 1953 and initially belonged to a church before being taken over by the Modern Railway Society.

Mark Edwards from Gainsborough Model Railway said: “This is a representation of the real Kings Cross. If you go there today, you’ll see this building. It still looks like this.”

