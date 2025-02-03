This video More videos

Dramatic aerial footage shows how a landslip has devastated a ‘heritage’ railway line, causing serious damage to the track.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video (click to play above) shows the damage caused when a huge landslip collapsed onto a railway track - which has led to rail closures.

Around 30 metres of track and track bed was destroyed - leaving rail bosses with a huge repair bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A section of the 16-mile-long Severn Valley Railway (SVR) railway line – that runs through Worcestershire and Shropshire – has been closed pending repairs.

The affected area - shown in the clip above - lies between the SVR’s northern terminus station at Bridgnorth and the smaller Hampton Loade station, Shropshire.

A serious embankment failure has occurred on the Severn Valley Railway leaving the track impassable at one location along the 16 mile route. | Emma Trimble / SWNS

Although the line has suffered previous landslips and had work carried out, the location of this failure is not one the railway was previously concerned about, SVR said. They are warning people to “stay away” from the area, in case more slippages occur.

The head of infrastructure at SVR, Chris Bond, said: “We’ve suffered a significant embankment failure and damage to approximately 30 metres of the track and track bed. The area remains in a dangerous state and further slippage may occur, so we are warning people to stay well away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We will seek further guidance from specialist contractors, but it’s already clear this will be a major infrastructure repair project that will take considerable time and money.’

The railway was due to reopen for February half-term, but services between the northern lines will remained closed until repaired.

A serious embankment failure has occurred on the Severn Valley Railway leaving the track impassable at one location along the 16 mile route. | Emma Trimble / SWNS

SVR managing director Jonathan Dunster said: “There a further impact on us as a heritage line, and that’s the cost we now face to bring our full line back into operation.

“Things were just beginning to stabilise for the SVR, following several years of financial struggles, and this is the last thing we needed. Inevitably, we’re going to have to find the funds to pay for this essential repair, and would welcome all the help that we can get.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you would like to assist, we would be extremely grateful, and you can donate to the SVR Resilience Fund at svr.co.uk.”

The Severn Valley Railway welcomes up to 250,000 visitors per year, and is among the UK’s most popular and much-loved historical attractions.