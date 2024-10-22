Watch the moment young boy gets accidentally tackled to the ground by non-league footballer
Video (click to play above) captures the horrifying moment when a 12 year old boy got tackled to the ground by accident during a non-league football match.
Anson Cousins, 32, was attending Surrey Casuals FC vs AFC Ewell on October 12. Twenty minutes into the match, his cousin Reggie was standing at the side of the pitch when the ball came towards him and he saw his chance to play.
As he ran to the ball one of the players, Terry, 31, also ran in and "wiped" 12-year-old Reggie out. Luckily nobody was injured and the game resumed.
Anderson, a carer, from south London, said: “The day started off in typical non-league fashion, our captain was out the night before and late, two players dropped out and we weren't looking great going into the game. Because of this my little cousin, thought he was going to being playing in the game.
“He was running up and down the pitch following the ball. As the ball came towards him, his eyes lit up and he saw the opportunity but our centre back, Terry had other ideas.
“To be fair to the kid, he took it very well and Terry was getting a lot of stick for the challenge after 'bottling' the 50/50 and said he should've gone studs up.”
Anderson was fine but a little shaken up. He dusted himself off and he carried on.
He said: “We started a Sunday team, and we are looking to set up a kid’s team. We’ve bought the equipment and it’s now to find somewhere to do. Perhaps the little lad can play for us in the future.”
