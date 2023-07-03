While the world outside is in chaos, three neurodiverse inhabitants of an apocalyptic bunker are doing their best to survive.

Touretteshero’s funny, surreal and moving show Backstage in Biscuit Land explores resistance and joy in the face of crisis, and is the follow-up to the smash-hit production Not I by Samuel Beckett, featuring writer, artist and activist Jess Thom. It will be performed at Pier No4 (the former Way We Were Museum) even though refurbishment isn’t yet complete.

One of the key features of the show is how many accessibility-conscious measures have been taken to ensure the performance is as accessible as possible.

Burnt Out in Biscuit Land will come to Wigan on July 6 and 7 at Wigan Pier.

Examples of this include: relaxed performances that are captioned and have audio description built in, wheelchair accessible venues and Covid related access provisions in place.

Furthermore, all performances will be livestreamed, so the experience can either be enjoyed at the venue or at home.

On what to expect from the show, Jess said: "Biscuits! You can expect lots of biscuits and some ridiculously catchy songs. Moments of rage, moments of joy, laughter and connection. Expect to be in a space that celebrates disability culture, neurodiversity and difference."

Charmaine Wombwell: “I hope that Backstage in Biscuit Land leaves people feeling moved, moved because they feel seen or because they related, or moved because they learnt something they didn’t know before. But also moved to act if they are able to.”