Called What do you see? featuring Joyce Josiah, 26, Zha Olurankinse, 25, and Shaun Fallows, 39, the stereotype-busting show aims to make the audience question their prejudices.

Achieving this through the use of humour, music, storytelling and movement to pick apart some of the commonly held misconceptions that surround disability, race, age, sexual orientation and gender.

Produced by The Old Courts, the show asks the spectators to recognise the preconceptions and unconscious biases they may hold about people – based on how they appear.

'What Do You See?' will challenge the audience at Turnpike Gallery to question their misconceptions based on how others look.

The three performers have been working with the black-led physical theatre company known as The Pappyshow for the previous two weeks to create a unique version of the touring show.

The trio play themselves and make up a cast of eight, who use their platform to talk candidly about how people see them and who they really are.

Zha, Shaun and Joyce say that people are quick to pass judgement about them becuse of what they see.

The production has been created by London-based The Pappyshow

Shaun, who lives in Newtown, says that people see the chair before they see him. He said: "When people look at me, they see a guy who uses a wheelchair, and that's the first thing they think about. They don't realise I'm funny. They would never guess I write poetry. They probably think my life is really boring and narrow.

"They would have no idea that I perform at open mic nights, or enjoy catching the Eurostar to the Netherlands to visit my friend.”

London-based The PappyShow is known for creating diverse and collaborative productions that explore the identities and the lived experience of the people they work with. The cast of What Do You See? also includes street dancer and performer Bailey 'Flashy9Chainz' Thaw, Nathaniel Ricketts, actor/musician Lydia Crosher, actor and filmmaker Craig Talbot and actor Helena Pipe

Zha, a Hawkley Hall musician who performs around Wigan as Zha Olu, said: "Being part of LGBTQ+ community is very important to me. Growing up I probably had a lot of internalised homophobia, so it is a very big step to be proud of who I am.

"When you first come out and start to tell people about sexuality or gender you can feel it’s your everything and it’s all that person sees when they look at you. But I want to be seen as a whole human being.

"This show is going to open people's eyes. Audiences should expect to have their mindsets questioned in a really positive way. They should expect a lot of fun and playfulness as we challenge people with humour."

Bethan Ellis, projects officer, The Old Courts, Wigan, said: “What Do You See? is our third and final project in a series looking at new ways to create theatre with and for local diverse communities.

“Working with The PappyShow team has been an amazing experience for everyone and audiences can expect to leave looking at the world through a very different lens.

“We are very grateful to our friends at Turnpike Gallery who offered their wheelchair accessible venue free of charge for these performances.”

