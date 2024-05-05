Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It will be taking place at St John’s Church, Standishgate, on Saturday May 18 at 7.30pm and will feature an eclectic and uplifting mixture of music fit for a summer evening and has a local connection.

The choir has been entertaining audiences for over a century, performing in churches, cathedrals and concert halls throughout the North of England.

Leeds Male Voice Choir in concert

Under the direction of Musical Director Tim Knight, it departed from much of the traditional male voice choir repertoire, drawing on influences from men’s choirs overseas while still paying homage to the choir’s local roots, drawing in singers of all ages and backgrounds.

Mr Knight, who has been at the helm since 2014, said: “Our aim has always been to sing the widest variety of music, so long as it’s good of its type.”

One singer has strong Wigan links.

Aidan Siney grew up in the parish of St John’s and has arranged for the choir to perform a day tour of Lancashire.

He said: “The day is full with a 2pm concert at St Mary’s Bamber Bridge then a short trip down the M6 for the 7.30pm concert at St John’s.

"Last month the choir were honoured to be invited to sing on the pitch at Headingley Stadium in tribute to rugby league legend Lewis Jones.