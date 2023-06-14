The Three Towns, which meets in Tyldesley, performs an operetta each spring and a concert series in autumn at St Joseph’s Theatre, Leigh, and various venues in and around the north-west.

The Society’s annual show alternates between Gilbert and Sullivan and other composers’ operettas, firmly retaining the emphasis on quality of music, four-part harmony and high chorus content. All shows are accompanied by a professional orchestra.

Pictured from left to right at the awards ceremony: Phil Boardman, David Kay, Margaret Laithwaite, Derek Morris, and Kath Freeborn.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following their successful production of The Gondoliers at St Joseph’s Hall, The Three Towns held their annual dinner and awards evening on May 27 at Culcheth Village Club.

Long service awards for affiliation to the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) were presented by the chair of The Three Towns, Ann Batchelor, to David Kay, Derek Morris and Margaret Laithwaite for 55 years of treading the boards; Ken Rees, Gill Rees and Mildred Marsh for 45 years; and Rachel Clarke for 20 years.

In addition, Phil Boardman received an award for Best Musical Director, and Kath Freeborn on behalf of the publicity team for Best Programme (North West Area) for the society’s production of Iolanthe in May 2022.

The society is now in rehearsal for its annual concerts which will take place on November 17 and 18 at St Joseph’s Hall, featuring a variety of Songs from the Shows, Broadway, West End, popular and classical music in a relaxed cabaret setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad