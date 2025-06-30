The fallout over Bob Vylan’s remarks at Glastonbury continues after BBC’s admission earlier today

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rapcore duo Bob Vylan are facing more repercussions after their comments at Glastonbury Festival 2025.

The duo have been dropped by their talent agency, it has been reported, following discussions between executives over the weekend.

It comes as the group are also having their US visas revoked by the US State Department ahead of their North American tour - originally scheduled for October 2025.

The controversy surrounding Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performance continues today, as the group finds itself agent-less.

That’s according to Deadline , which has reported that the duo, who elicited an incredibly strong reaction following their comments on Palestine and Israel during their set at Worthy Farm, have since been dropped by United Talent Agency .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports have emerged that Bob Vylan have been dropped by their talent agents after their comments made at Glastonbury Festival 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Upon visiting the agency’s website today, the group no longer features as part of their roster. Deadline reported that conversations took place after the controversial set over the weekend regarding whether to retain the services of the politically-charged duo.

Subsequently, they state that the move was made, and the group now no longer appears in any material from United Talent Agency.

The move was made hours before the US State Department reportedly revoked the group’s US visas due to mounting political pressure. A senior State Department official informed the US outlet The Daily Caller that, under policies initiated during the Trump administration, visas can be denied to individuals who express support for terrorist organizations - the group were set to tour the United States later this year, with their first date originally set for October 24 2025.

The decision comes as the BBC has admitted they should have ‘cut’ the live feed to Bob Vylan’s set , in which the group led chants of “death, death to the IDF” in reference to the Israeli Defence Force, the national military of Israel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement from the broadcaster, amid condemnation from UK political parties including Sir Keir Starmer , the BBC stated: “We respect freedom of expression but stand firmly against incitement to violence.

“The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves. We welcome Glastonbury’s condemnation of the performance. The performance was part of a live stream of the West Holts stage on BBC iPlayer.”

While Kneecap’s performance, which was not screened live, was ultimately added to BBC iPlayer (with cuts made to their set), the broadcaster has announced they will not add Bob Vylan’s set to their coverage owing to the controversial remarks.