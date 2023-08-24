Bongo's Bingo to celebrate 'greatest ever rock band' for Wigan Christmas specials

This winter, it’s time to dig out the air guitars and celebrate Queen at Bongo’s Will Rock You, with Queen-inspired bingo.

Each festive show at The Monaco in Hindley will feature all of Queen’s biggest hits and loads of the all-time classic rock songs too. Perfect for hands-in-the air sing-a-longs all night long.

Inbetween renditions of Bohemian Rhapsody, A Kind of Magic and Radio Ga Ga, the dates will be packed with Christmas bangers and special prizes.

Bongo's Bing will celebrate Queen in a variety of Christmas shows at The Monaco in Hindley.

Dates include November 11, 17 and 24 as well as December 9, 15 and 22.

Jonny Bongo said: “Our festive shows are going to be epic – loads of Queen classics and all kinds of mega rock tracks and Christmas anthems belting out each night. Christmas is my favourite time of the year for Bongo’s Bingo - the crowds are always on the finest form and of course we get to theme everything too – it brings the year to a wonderful climax.

"The Wigan crowd are always up for a wild party so we know our Bongo’s Will Rock You shows will take it to the next level with everyone.”

Bongo’s provides the most talked about night out in the country. Riotous fun, amazing music, crazy prizes, en masse karaoke, rave rounds and dance-offs all accompany plenty of bingo.

The original bingo rave phenomenon has rejuvenated a quintessentially quaint British pastime featuring nostalgia-soaked revelry in a dose of pure and unadulterated escapism.