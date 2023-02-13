Tickets go on sale this week for Rodgers’ latest appearance on Friday, August 11, which follows his sold-out headline concert at Aintree racecourse last year.

The Jockey Club Live events combine a race event with a spectacular evening concert in an informal and relaxed open-air setting.

As the co-founder of CHIC, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like Le Freak and Good Times.

Nile Rodgers in action

He also collaborated with many other artists, including We Are Family with Sister Sledge and I’m Coming Out with Diana Ross. His productions for artists such as David Bowie (Let’s Dance), Madonna (Like a Virgin) and Duran Duran (The Reflex) have sold over 500m albums and 100m singles worldwide.

Nile Rodgers said: "I’m so excited to come and see all our friends in the north-west. Aintree last summer was a real highlight for us all so we can’t wait to continue the Good Times at Haydock Park!”

Molly Dingwall, general manager of Haydock Park Racecourse said: “Nile Rodgers & CHIC put on the most incredible live show – their catalogue of unrivalled hits saw that Aintree Racecourse were all on their feet and dancing last summer.”

Tickets for Nile Rodgers & CHIC at Haydock Park Racecourse will be on sale at 10am on Friday, February 17 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday, February 15.