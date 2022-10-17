Presented by Cheish Merryweather (as seen and heard on the BBC) the event will focus on the worlds most notorious and prolific mass murderers.

This two-hour talk features Ted Bundy, Ed Kemper, Robert Maudsley, John Wayne Gacy and Ian Brady to name a few as Cheish discovers what made them the way they were.

There will also be live psychological games to play as the audience members find out if they have the mind of a serial killer!

Serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather

Cheish said: “True crime really is having its moment lately following the release of several serial killer specials that gripped the public.

"I will be bringing together these real-life chilling stories, using criminology and forensic psychology so we can learn all about some of the world’s most notorious cold-blooded killers.”

The one-time performance on Wednesday November 16, hosted at VIBE on King Street, will begin at 7.30pm with a running time of 120 minutes including a 15 minute interval.

The talk is advised to be suitable for people 16 years of age and older, tickets cost £19 and an additional booking fee, tickets can be purchased here.

Cheish said: “Most serial killers and psychopaths are described as having highly manipulative personalities, which means their crimes can go undetected for years.