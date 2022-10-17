In Wigan town centre, a free family light festival which will display the work of local, national and international artists – with input from borough residents – is set to return to Wigan Pier for two nights next month.

The installation will take place on November 18 and 19, with a trail of artworks and performances along the canal network leading up to Wigan Pier.

Light Night, Wigan 2021.

Visitors will see one of the borough’s historic buildings lit up with large-scale installations from celebrated international artist, Liz West, where 765 mirrors made of coloured acrylic will fill and reflect the location in myriad ways, and columns of light will change visitors’ perception of colour.

In Leigh, the Turnpike Gallery is set to become home to mesmerising exhibition Geometric Light from acclaimed artist, Zarah Hussain, from October 15 – with the artist delivering a talk on her work that day.

The exhibition will include a wall-based installation of 54 light boxes filled with programmable LEDs, a projected animation and a piece of art which focuses on “breath”.

On November 19, a community lantern parade, in partnership with Leigh Carnival, will take place featuring performances from WigLe dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, said: “Light Night Wigan and Leigh is set to be a brilliant experience with stunning light displays of artwork, one of which will be created in partnership with over 750 of our residents.“The free event in Wigan town centre is suitable for all the family, and we can’t wait to see everyone there and enjoying it.”

All of the artworks will focus on themes of joy, hope and our planet, with the show being curated and produced by creative duo, Things That Go On Things.

Jude Jagger, co-artistic director at Things That Go On Things, said: “We are delighted to be returning to Wigan borough, after the success of last year's event.

“The creativity shown by the local residents of the borough has been extraordinary and we can't wait for them to be able to see their work as part of Light Night Wigan and Leigh."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The light trail is a free but ticketed event. Tickets will be available from Friday, October 14 and can be booked through Eventbrite: Light Night Trail Wigan 2022 Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite