Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Green Day and a large contingent of British acts confirmed for Coachella 2025 ūüé™

Coachella have announced their line-up for their 2025 event.

Taking place once again at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone have been revealed as this year’s headliners.

Here’s the full list of acts announced - including a rather strong British contingent next year.

The full line-up for the 2025 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been revealed, as the now iconic poster is now doing the rounds online - you know the one.

The 2025 event is set to be headlined by Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone; while this would mark Lady Gaga’s second time headlining the event after her 2017 performance and Post Malone’s second time performing at the event, it marks the first time that the punk icons have performed at Coachella Festival.

Elsewhere in the announcement reveals that Missy Elliot, Benson Boon and Megan Thee Stallion will all be performing across the two-weekend event while there is an incredibly strong British contingent performing at next year’s event.

Charli XCX, Prodigy, Beth Gibbons, fka Twigs, SOFT PLAY and Bob Vylan are just a small number of UK performers set to take over Empire Polo Club in Indio, California when the event is held across the weekends of April 11 to April 13 and then April 18 to April 20 2025.

Here’s the full list of acts announced by Coachella performing at next year’s event.

Who is playing Coachella 2025?

Full list of artists is correct as of writing

Friday April 11 and 18 2025

Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone are set to headline next year's Coachella Festival, as the full line-up is revealed. | Getty/Coachella

Lady Gaga 

Missy Elliott 

Benson Boone 

Marías 

LISA 

Prodigy 

Parcels 

FKA twigs 

Mustard Mau 

P 

GloRilla 

Yeat 

the Go-Go's 

MARINA 

Djo 

Tyla Sara 

Landry

Thee Sacred Souls 

d4vd 

Artemas 

Miike Snow 

Three 6 Mafia 

Chris Lorenzo 

SAINT JHN

4batz 

Vintage Culture 

Tink 

Maribou State 

Eyedress 

A.G. Cook 

CAZRIEL & Paco Amoroso 

Chris Stussy 

Damian Lazarus 

julie 

Austin Millz 

Lola Young 

Tinlicker 

SPEED 

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 

Ravyn Lenae 

Beltran 

TOPS 

Los Mirlos 

PARISI 

Pete Tong 

Ahmed Spins 

KNEECAP 

Shermanology 

vs self 

HiTech 

Moon Boots 

Coco & Breezy Glixen

EREZ

Saturday April 12 and 19 2025

Alongside their Coachella appearance, Green Day will also be headlining Download Festival 2025 | Getty Images

Green Day 

Charli XCX 

MISFITS 

Keinemusik 

Above & Beyond 

Anitta Ivan 

Cornejo Clairo 

ENHYPEN 

Shoreline Mafia 

T-Pain 

Hanumankind 

Sam Fender 

Japanese Breakfast 

Beth Gibbons 

Darkside 

Eli Brown 

Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil 

Jimmy Eat World 

Viagra Boys 

Disco Lines 

Blonde Redhead 

Amelie Lens. 

Alok 

Yo Gabba Gabba! 

Glass Beams 

The Dare 

2hollis 

Mind Against Massano 

Klangkuenstler 

salute 

horsegiirl 

El Malilla 

Medium Build 

underscores 

Indo Warehouse 

Indira Paganotto

Infected Mushroom 

Rawayana

Layton Giordani

DJ Gigola

HAAi

Judeline 

Together Pangea 

Bob Vylan 

Prison Affair

Talón

Sunday April 13 and 20 2025

Getty Images

Post Malone

Megan Thee Stallion 

Zedd 

Junior H 

JENNIE 

Kraftwerk 

beabadoobee 

Polo & Pan 

XG 

Basement Jaxx 

Keshi 

Chase & Status 

Still Woozy 

Sammy Virji 

Jessie Murph 

Arca 

Rema 

Shaboozey 

Ty Dolla $ign 

Circle Jerks 

Ben Böhmer 

Amyl and the Sniffers 

Boris Brejcha 

Dixon x Jimi Jules 

Muni Long 

Amaarae 

BigXthaPlug 

Snow Strippers 

Fcukers 

Interplanetary Criminal 

Dennis Cruz 

VTSS 

The Beaches 

Wisp 

MEUTE 

Francis Mercier 

Hope Tala 

Sparrow & Barbossa 

Ginger Root 

AM√ČM√Ȭ†

SOFT PLAY 

Mohamed Ramadan 

GEL 

Kumo 99 

DESIREE

Tripolism 

Yulia Niko

When are tickets for Coachella 2025 on sale?

Presale for the 2025 edition of Coachella is set to go on sale on November 22 2024 at 11am PT (7pm GMT) through the festival’s website - but you should be registering immediately and plan for attending the second weekend due to the high volume of interest in the first weekend.

What are your thoughts on the line-up for Coachella 2025 and is it enough for you to spend money on tickets and travel to head over next year? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.