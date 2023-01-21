The opening night will see Tom Cruise hit the big screen at Parbold Picture house in Top Gun: Maverick – the high-grossing blockbuster of 2022. Revisiting the character of Pete Mitchell after a 36-year gap, Cruise joins a new generation of the high flying aces with a new task.

Many big Hollywood and British film stars believe in the importance of the communal cinema experience, with the confirmed line up delivering just that.

Each screening takes place every other Sunday beginning on January 22 and other films to be showcased include Emily and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris featuring Emma Mackey and Alba Baptista respectively.

Top Gun: Maverick was one of the top films of 2022.

Michael Bonsall, who helps to organise the screenings, said: “there is nothing like seeing the full detail and brilliance of a great movie with others and joining the same response- wheher that’s tears or laughter, it tells us that we are not alone but members of communities and share so much in common with other people.”

The closing night of the spring series will see the South Korean production and winner of the Cannes film festival Decision to Leave about a detective obsessed by his prime suspect in a complex and glossy thriller.

Doors open 30 minutes before each viewing, giving visitors the opportunity to sample Rick’s Cafe’s coffee, tea, hot chocolate and biscuits before the evenings entertainment starts.

Further information can be found on the Parbold Picture House website.

