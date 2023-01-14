Future is 'bright' for Wigan firm as it starts new year with a new look

Originally established in 1979, Orrell-based Recognition Express Wigan introduced Europe to the concept of name badges and has been expanding its range of products ever since.

While its logo has served the business well over the years, bosses felt it no longer reflected the dynamic firm it continues to be.

Recognition Express bosses celebrate the rebrand with umbrellas bearing the new logo

So they decided to introduce a new corporate identity, which was launched on January 1.

It retains the blue and orange colours of the original, but moves to a more contemporary and vibrant palette. There is a subtle nod to the lines in the previous logo in the three orange bars that together make up the E of RE.

Director Gill Underhill said: “What Recognition Express meant in the 1970s was ‘quick badges’ but whilst we’re still market leaders for identity products , we’ve come a long way since then. During our rich history we have continued to innovate, moving away from being a single product supplier to becoming the branding consultants we are today.

“As we reviewed the options, we quickly decided the name Recognition Express should be retained. It is well-known in the marketplace and we believed both elements of the name were still very relevant. Recognition is about recognising prospects, customers and staff by giving them branded merchandise, name badges and uniform, awards and gifts. Whilst we may not be able to offer Amazon-type express delivery, we pride ourselves in offering the highest levels of customer service. We can be express in all aspects of our service from express response to enquiries, express delivery of samples and express delivery of product where possible.”

Recognition Express' previous logo, top, and the rebrand

The strapline was updated too as part of the firm’s rebrand.

Gill said: “Whilst ‘unique solutions in promoting your image’ aptly described what we do, ‘partners in promoting your brand’ provides an updated twist. Using the word ‘partners’ encompasses the relationships we build with our customers and the words ‘promotion’ and ‘branding’ exemplify what we do.