Last Night Of The Proms is presented by Lytham Festival directors Cuffe & Taylor and follows the success of their WonderHall festival last summer which saw £153,000 donated to the continued restoration of Lytham Hall from the Russell Watson Proms concert. All money raised from Alfie’s spectacular will also be gifted to the Grade 1 listed venue.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event ...

When is the Last Night Of The Proms and what time does it start?

The concert will be held on Sunday, August 28, starting at 5pm (door open at 4pm). The ‘bring your own picnic’ show is expected to finish at 9.30pm.

Guests are welcome to take one foldable outdoor chair and a picnic.

Where is the concert?

Lytham Hall, Ballam Rd, Lytham. The postcode for your Sat Nav is FY8 4JX.

Alfie Boe is performing at Lytham Hall's Last Night Of The Proms

How do I get there on public transport?

Full details can be found here.

Which artists are performing?

Alfie Boe is an English tenor and actor, notably performing in musical theatre. He is best known for his performances as Jean Valjean in the musical Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre in London. He will be joined by fellow Les Misérables star John Owen-Jones.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices start at £43.70

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets can be obtained here.

If there are any left, the box office will open on Sunday, August 28, from 3pm and will close at 8pm. The box office is located at the entrance of Lytham Hall on Ballam Road.

Are there any restrictions?

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 and over who has their own ticket. Children aged 2 and under can attend for free and don’t require a ticket. All other children must have a full price ticket to enter the event.

Where can I park?

Car parking is free and located on Lytham Green. The car park opens at 2pm.

What’s been said?