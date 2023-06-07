Camp Bestival and Big Fish Little Fish (BFLF) have teamed up to host a family rave tour, providing entertainment for children of all ages.

It will celebrate BFLF’s 10th anniversary as well as Camp Bestival’s 15th anniversary and will provide a pre-festival warm-up party when it arrives at Vibe, on King Street, on Sunday.

Families can get into the festival spirit with DJs including Mr Switch, Mark Archer (Altern8) and Terry Francis.

The family rave will arrive in Wigan on June 11.

The event promises to bring together all generations on a dancefloor filled with giant balloons, bubbles and foam.

Youngsters and adults will be able throw shapes to the music and have a breather between sets in a craft area.

BFLF founder Hannah Saunders said: “Not only are we thrilled to announce our Big Fish Little Fish x Camp Bestival warm-up tour this year, but also to invite you all to come enjoy our joint birthday celebrations.

"This year marks 10 years of raving for Big Fish Little Fish and our friends at Camp Bestival are cheering the brand’s 15th anniversary too. See you on the dancefloor!”

Tickets are on sale now and everyone attending will be in with a chance of winning a family weekend ticket to either Camp Bestival Dorset or Shropshire. Winners will be drawn at the party by attendees.