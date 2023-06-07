News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Family rave event heads to Wigan as part of anniversary tour

A festival allowing the whole family to enjoy a rave is on its way to Wigan.
By Matt Pennington
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Camp Bestival and Big Fish Little Fish (BFLF) have teamed up to host a family rave tour, providing entertainment for children of all ages.

It will celebrate BFLF’s 10th anniversary as well as Camp Bestival’s 15th anniversary and will provide a pre-festival warm-up party when it arrives at Vibe, on King Street, on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Families can get into the festival spirit with DJs including Mr Switch, Mark Archer (Altern8) and Terry Francis.

The family rave will arrive in Wigan on June 11.The family rave will arrive in Wigan on June 11.
The family rave will arrive in Wigan on June 11.
Most Popular

    The event promises to bring together all generations on a dancefloor filled with giant balloons, bubbles and foam.

    Youngsters and adults will be able throw shapes to the music and have a breather between sets in a craft area.

    Read More
    Wigan borough's noisiest streets: Seven roads with the most noise complaints

    BFLF founder Hannah Saunders said: “Not only are we thrilled to announce our Big Fish Little Fish x Camp Bestival warm-up tour this year, but also to invite you all to come enjoy our joint birthday celebrations.

    DJs such as Mr Switch, Mark Archer (Altern8), Terry Francis and many more will be performing.DJs such as Mr Switch, Mark Archer (Altern8), Terry Francis and many more will be performing.
    DJs such as Mr Switch, Mark Archer (Altern8), Terry Francis and many more will be performing.
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "This year marks 10 years of raving for Big Fish Little Fish and our friends at Camp Bestival are cheering the brand’s 15th anniversary too. See you on the dancefloor!”

    Tickets are on sale now and everyone attending will be in with a chance of winning a family weekend ticket to either Camp Bestival Dorset or Shropshire. Winners will be drawn at the party by attendees.

    Ticket prices for the Big Fish Little Fish family rave tour range from free for babies to £14 for adults.

    Related topics:YoungstersWiganTickets