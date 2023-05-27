Former Catfish and the Bottlemen star to return to Wigan for inaugural monthly event

Organised by Craig Vegas, the first gig at Indiependence on King Street West kicks off on June 3 and the first headline band is HAiG, whose singer and guitarist Billy Bibby performed with Catfish and the Bottlemen back in 2012.

The band’s style is said to be best described as an explosive, melodious rock ‘n’ roll sound with a hint of alternate.

The group were formed following the split of Billy Bibby and the Wry Smiles after various departures, which saw Billy perform in a gig for his now bass player Carl Rutherford who was part of New York Tourists.

Billy Bibby and HAiG will perform on the inaugural night of what will become monthly events at Indiependence.

With both suffering from members leaving, they opted to join forces and attempt a couple of practice sessions in Darwen, where they could test the waters on whether their styles matched.

Billy said: “I travelled up there and we practiced for a few weeks, we started gigging as a band and then Covid hit so we had to stop. We’re just getting back into it now for the last year or so.

"Its should be good, I’m looking forward to it. We’ve got a good support acts on and a nice local band from Wigan for the night. The last time I played Wigan was for a solo gig about seven years ago – anywhere up North is great!”

Following this Billy said that they have a few songs ready to record and a few festivals coming up to look forward to, with their latest release from February available on streaming platforms.

Billy said: “We’re looking forward to the summer now and reocrding some new tracks whenwe get the chance.

"We recorded in Wolverhampton last time with a good producer, he’s got the sound just right for us. It’s hard to get the right producer with how you want to sound, I think we’ll do some more stuff with him.”