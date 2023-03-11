News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Former members of The Beautiful South bring their classic songs to Wigan as current band performs

A band which rose from the ashes of a popular British group is heading to Wigan to perform its most popular hits.

By Gaynor Clarke
1 hour ago - 1 min read

When The Beautiful South split in 2007, some members of the band wanted to keep performing and so created a group called The South.

The nine-piece band features former members including singer Alison Wheeler and saxophone player Gaz Birtles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Dress to impress as spring ball returns to Wigan to make a difference
The South
The South
The South
Most Popular

    They have now spent more than a decade touring theatres and festivals around the UK, bringing back the full sound and arrangements of songs including A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold and Don't Marry Her.

    The set includes many more singles and album tracks, as well as a few South originals.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The South will perform at The Old Courts in Wigan on Friday, March 24, with doors to the Grand Vault opening at 7.30pm.

    Tickets are available online at thesouth.co.uk/tour-dates/

    WiganTickets