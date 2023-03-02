Daffodils Dreams raised more than £6,500 with its first ball last year, which was used to make a difference for young people and families in Wigan borough facing financial hardship.

The organisation helps people by providing essential items such as clothes, but also enables them to have “positive life experiences”, such as days out and Christmas Eve boxes.

Guests at last year's spring ball

The second spring ball will be held at the DW Stadium on Saturday, April 29 with a theme of “dress to impress”, as people are invited to pull on ball gowns, cocktail dresses or tuxedoes.

Volunteer directors Karen Strong and Noreen Bond have organised a night of entertainment, which will be hosted by Chris Milow and includes live artist James Norton, dinner, a disco, auction and raffle.

Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan has been invited to attend, along with councillors, local businesses, family, friends and volunteers.

Mike Dawber, from sponsor FBW Engineering Services Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to sponsor Daffodils Dreams’ spring ball. Maureen and her team work tirelessly to support local children and families. Hopefully, with other businesses we can help raise much-needed funds to ensure children have the opportunity to thrive.”

Tickets cost £50, which include a drink on arrival and a three-course dinner.