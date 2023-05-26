With audiences returning after a tough few years, Noriko Ogawa, a regular Parbold Douglas Music recitalist will draw the curtain on a series which has seen audiences returning post-pandemic.

Saturday June 10 at 7.45pm will see the virtuoso perform classical, romantic and impressionist masterpieces.

Renowned throughout the world due to her success at the Leeds International Piano Competition at the start of her career, Noriko’s ravishingly poetic playing as described by The Telegraph sets her apart from her contemporaries and the acclaim for her complete Debussy series with BIS Records confirms her as one of the worlds finest specialists.

Passionate about teaching and sharing her music with young people, she is not only a Professor of Piano at London Guildhall School of Music and Drama, but she is also in high demand at Tokyo College of Music, the Royal College of Music, The Purcell School and Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester.

Noriko regularly judges at international piano competitions, and as well as being Chair of Japan’s prestigious Hamamatsu International Piano Competition, is on the board of the World Federation of International Music Competitions.

Her fellow musicians regard her as Superwoman for her tireless energy and constant globe-trotting.

Noriko’s programme in full is:

Mozart - Rondo in A minor, K.511

Beethoven - Piano Sonata No.23 “Appassionata”

Debussy - Images Book 1

Chopin - Nocturne in C sharp minor No.20

Chopin - Grande Valse Brillante in E flat

Chopin - Andante Spianato et Grande Polonaise Brillante

All concerts take place at Parbold Village Hall where Douglas Music Parbold presents an annual series of concerts featuring a number of world class musicians, also boasting an initimate venue where audiences can get thrillingly close to performers.

As attracting audiences for concerts becomes increasingly challenging for all venues, the society is proud to be keeping the same ticket prices as last year, enabling as wide an audience as possible to attend.