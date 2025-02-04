Is Wigan’s Music Scene the brightest in the county?

The musical talent emerging from Wigan today is as strong as in decades, but to ensure the scene continues to thrive, more performance spaces and infrastructure must support musicians.

Wigan’s music scene has evolved dramatically over the past five decades but has consistently held a prominent place in the British music industry. A city known for its industrial past, rugby fervour, questionable kebabs, and Uncle Joe's Mint Balls, Wigan is also home to a music scene as diverse as it is influential.

Nestled between two legendary musical cities, Manchester and Liverpool, Wigan has been building a reputation as a powerhouse of British music. Unlike the fabricated accolades of the past (yes, we’re looking at you, Billboard’s 1978 “Best Disco in the World” award for Wigan Casino), the region has a music scene built on talent, innovation and most importantly, community.

From the euphoric highs of Northern Soul at the legendary Wigan Casino to the Scouse House defining Wigan Pier as a Dance and House Music mecca to the poetic lyricism of The Verve, they all created a rich music history. Today, the city's vibrant indie scene, led by bands such as The Lathums and The Lottery Winners, reinforces Wigan as a musical powerhouse.

Left: A blue plaque after Music Venue Trust aqcuired The Snug through the 'Own Our Venues' campaign. Right: A blue plaque in the Grand Arcade recognising Wigan Casino's cultural significance on the region

The region has cemented itself as a cornerstone of British music culture.

With an incredible amount of talented artists emerging in the music scene, there’s only two dedicated grassroots venues allowing these musicians to perform. With a massive supply of artists, there is a huge demand for bars, pubs and restaurants to host live music to create unforgettable music with some of Wigan’s most talented artists.

“Whether looking back towards Northern Soul and Britpop or forwards to the incredible musicians coming out of our towns in recent years, we feel immensely proud that Wigan Borough has made such a rich contribution to music,” says Councillor Chris Ready, cabinet member for culture at Wigan Council to GigPig.

“We’re keen to make sure this continues for years to come, and have supported emerging artists through offering free rehearsal space for bands, supporting The Early Doors Club and hosting Northern Soul exhibitions to reflect on where we have come from,” Ready continued.

Wigan starlets, The Lathums, recording at the Deaf Institute for GigPig’s From The Studio series.

Wigan Casino: The Soul of a Generation

That rich contribution to music started in the 1970s, when Wigan became the epicentre of the Northern Soul movement, with Wigan Casino becoming the iconic home of this phenomenon.

This working men’s club turned musical mecca hosted over 500 all-nighters and became synonymous with rare soul records, dance culture, and a strong sense of community.

Wigan Casino and Northern Soul are inseparable from the cultural identity of the city, which has a profound and enduring impact. One man who was responsible for bringing those unheard rarities to the dance floors was the resident DJ Richard Searling MBE, who played a pivotal role in its success.

Wigan Pier, the former home of the legendary nightclub which drove the Dance and House scene in the region.

Speaking to GigPig about the significance of the club, Searling said: “You still hear a lot about Wigan, but you don't hear enough about how important Wigan Casino was as an all-nighter for the Northern Soul scene. There was nothing like it before it opened, and there'll never be anything like it.

“It'd be impossible to replicate what went on there in those seven and a half eight years because of the impact it had on the Northern Soul scene and the records discovered there. It was the perfect time.”

Searling was a trailblazer in unearthing and spinning gems for those who gathered for the all-nighters. Some of these timeless tracks that defined this era include:

Carol Anderson - Sad Girl Cecil Washington & The Group - I Don't Like To Lose Rita & The Tiaras - Gone With The Wind Is My Love Betty Boo - Say It Isn't So Frankie Karl - You Should O' Held On

The Snug in Atherton, one of the two grassroots venues in the region, which was recently awarded Music Venue Trust's Outstanding Contribution to Grassroots Music Award.

“Every DJ, in a friendly way, wanted to one-up against over venues. So there was a very friendly rivalry with Blackpool Mecca, and then in later years with Cleethorpes Pier and Yate, an all-nighter down near Bristol. We all wanted to play the records first because it kept us driving on,” Searling continued.

“That catapulted me in 78, 79, right to the top of the tree when it came to having these exclusive records, which gave Wigan a second wind. These were incredible records that if I dropped them today, would still pack the floor like they did 50 years ago.”

As briefly mentioned earlier, that 1978 award from Billboard voted for the Casino as The Best Disco in the World, ahead of Studio 54. Nothing more than anything winds Searling up more than the fabricated title, in which he said: “The casino was unbelievable. We didn't need to win that award. We were the best club for years, and I'm very proud to have been involved.

“It was truly a national focal point for Northern Soul and, unlike all the other venues, it lasted more than a year, so it was able to develop and grow.”

“If you talk about Northern Soul to anybody now that doesn't know about Northern Soul, Wigan Casino is the first place they mention. That's a great testament to the effect and the impact.”

“Wigan was perfect. It was tailor-made for Northern Soul.”

The Lathums performing at The Deaf Institute for GigPig as part of their From The Studio Series

From that point on, Wigan was forever immortalised as a music hotspot, which only continued over the next five decades, taking on different iterations.

Wigan Pier: The Dance Revolution

That iteration came in the instance of Dance and House music in the late 1980s and 1990s, where Wigan Pier, a former canal-side warehouse turned nightclub, became the heartbeat of this scene.

Known for its high-energy atmosphere and dedicated following, Wigan Pier captured the essence of the UK's burgeoning rave and club culture, a cornerstone of this movement that defined a generation, and contributed significantly to the town's reputation as a music destination.

Due to noise complaints, the Pier shut in 2011, and like the walls, any physical memories of Wigan Pier nightclub came crashing down a few years later when it was demolished in 2014.

Now, that iconic piece of land is undergoing a multi-million-pound redevelopment scheme, set to be a cultural destination for the region.

GigPig spoke with Neil Harris, Business Manager Culture, Arts & Heritage at Wigan Council, about this lack of music space at Wigan Pier. He provided context around the redevelopment stating the Eckersley development is seeing its music offering beginning to grow, and The Edge is beginning to host some live music gigs.

Though Wigan Pier has since closed, it remains a symbol of a transformative period in the town’s musical history, one that embraced innovation and a love for communal celebration through music.

Robin Park: Wigan’s Music Legends and The New Sounds

No conversation about Wigan’s musical legacy is complete without mentioning cultural icons, The Verve, who have become synonymous with the region.

Their music, characterised by its emotional depth and sweeping arrangements, contrasted with the cheeky swagger, put Wigan on the map. Accompanied by one of the most iconic songs of the ‘90s ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’, and named the Best British Group in the 1998 Brit Awards, brought Wigan to the forefront of the music scene.

But fast forward to the modern day, and if any moment during the past 50 years proved that Wigan’s Music Scene is at the peak of its powers, it would be the Summer of 2024.

Before last year, reminiscing about a concert at Robin Park wasn’t a possibility. So, positive steps are continuously being made by the council to support artists through the pipeline.

The past and future of Wigan’s music scene were held on a pedestal in the summer, as Robin Park music events have written the next chapter in Wigan’s long and illustrious music history. This saw regional heavyweights Richard Ashcroft and The Lathums headline the series.

It showed the strength of Wigan’s past, but also the promising emerging artists, whether that be The Lottery Winners or The Stanleys supporting, as if the baton was being passed down to the new generation of music talent.

That past is still a focal point for Wigan’s cultural offering, whether the 50th anniversary of Wigan Casino at Blackpool, the BBC Radio 6 show or the blue plaque marking its cultural significance.

Modern-Day Indie Resurgence

But as one blue plaque is erected to honour the past, another is in place to honour the future.

Music Venue Trust secured the future of The Snug in Atherton through the ‘Own Our Venues’ campaign to protect these cultural spaces facing closures.

The Snug doubles down as a laid back coffee shop during the day and transforms into an electric live music performing space in the evening, shining a spotlight on the emerging musicians coming out of Wigan, which has hosted Tom Hingley, The Facades, Loose Articles and Montello.

Their contribution to the local music scene is pivotal, and were recently awarded Music Venue Trust’s Outstanding Contribution to Grassroots Music Award. About the venue, Harris said: “We’re so lucky to have amazing organisations who are recognised nationally for the work that they’re doing collectively, and that’s going to be the major cornerstone, is having those amazing organisations that can work with us.”

There’s no shortage of incredible musical talent coming out of Wigan, with that new wave of Indie bands spearheaded by The Lathums, and The Lottery Winners.

Ben Morgan, the Events Manager for The Snug, explained: “There are loads of fantastic acts coming out of Wigan at the moment. The Wigan music scene is thriving, and venues like ours must stay open to be able to give platforms to bands.”

These bands reflect a renewed energy in Wigan’s music scene, one that thrives on community spirit, raw talent, and a willingness to embrace new ideas while respecting the town's rich musical heritage.

But, without the musical infrastructure, the growth of musical talent will stagnate.

Aside from The Snug, Wigan only has one grassroots music venue, The Boulevard in Wigan, and more recently, The Old Courts have begun to include free live music gigs in their offering. But for a music scene whose talents are burgeoning, this space isn’t sufficient.

This is a feeling echoed by the band members of Montello, one of Wigan’s brightest emerging talents, who are making waves in the region.

About the lack of performing spaces for emerging artists, bassist Jacob Ratcliffe said: “We’ve played at the Boulevard four times already. There are no intermediate venues, and then there’s a massive jump up to Robin Park.”

“Wigan is a shot glass, and the scene is a constant tap,” drummer Toby Devereux added. “We've just got Boulevard to go to, and it's overflowing with all these different bands that might fall by the wayside because the only way they can have a gig is at Boulevard, and there's no extra diving off the board.”

But this isn’t an isolated opinion, which is shared by the Indie-Pop starlet Hannah Mazey. She recently sold out her first headline show at the iconic Jacaranda in Liverpool and has received well-earned support from BBC Introducing.

She said: “I don’t gig much around Wigan, mainly because I don't see myself having an audience here, not in the same way as in Liverpool or Manchester. I think there's a certain audience in Wigan which is catered to the likes of the Lathams, The Verve, and The Lilacs - it's all Britpop, Indie, and Rock.

“I don't choose to gig here because, for one, there's no venue, and to me, I don't feel like I've got a place here yet.”

Until more grassroots venues, a mid-sized venue, and rehearsal spaces are easily accessible in the industry, that strong music scene will be jeopardised.

Wigan Council is aware of these issues. Initiatives like The Fire Within cultural manifesto and redevelopment projects, including the Eckersley Mill site, aim to provide rehearsal studios and performance spaces. However, until these plans come to fruition, the pressure remains on existing venues to keep the scene alive.

They have already begun to address this, after they supported The Lathums and regional other bands by letting them use the former Galleries site as a rehearsal space. The £135 million redevelopment will bring a live event space. But before this major development finishes, the council have proven over the years that they can host live music at other locations like Haigh Hall, Leigh Sports Village, and of course Robin Park.

When will that come into play? The renewed cultural manifesto, set to be released this year, will provide more insight. Until then, the pressure remains on existing venues to keep the scene alive.

Lack of performance spaces

Regardless of the different music genres the city has adopted and championed, there has been one consistency over the past five decades - a venue as the focal point of the movement.

And whilst The Snug and The Boulevard are continuing to fly the flag for the music scene, in its current state, the infrastructure isn’t there for artists, meaning they’ll look further afield to Manchester City Centre or Liverpool for performance opportunities.

As the next generation of musicians coming out of Wigan to make the region's music scene thrive, it has never been more important to support the infrastructure for musicians to perform in the region.