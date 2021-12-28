Some of the wrestlers who will be on the tour

Established in 2009, Megaslam are Europe’s most prolific Wrestling promoters, presenting in excess of 300 Live Events per year around the UK and the Isle Of Man.

An array of talented performers, who have performed in venues nationwide are coming to the DW Stadium on Sunday January 16, with a two hour family entertainment spectacular.

Promoters believe the tour is the biggest and best to date and Wigan families can expect to see a plethora of highly entertaining matches including - Megaslam Championship match, Heavyweight Challenge and a special Main Event that will be revealed on the evening.

Megaslam returns to Wigan in the new year

A spokesperson said: "We are all extremely excited to be heading back to Wigan. The town was a great hit in 2021 and we are delighted to be returning as part of our 2022 live tour, which already features more than 250 dates nationwide

"The show appeals to all the family, whether you are a Wrestling fan or just looking for an evening out like no other with the family, we guarantee that you will want to come back!"

Two teams will battle it out during the evening with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites.

"For Team Megaslam we have the Megaslam Champion, Action Man Stixx - a muscle bound giant of the ring, Italian Heavyweight Massimo, incredibly popular Tag Team, The Farmer Boys and many more’

"Opposing them will be Team Nasty members Colt Miles, The Heavyweight King Mickey Barnes and more’

"It’s a true experience for the whole family with two hours of full on family fun"

After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.

Megaslam are encouraging fans to book in advance as sales for previous events have been extremely high.