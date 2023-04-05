News you can trust since 1853
Music and gin to raise money for Wigan borough care centre

A charity night is being held to raise money for a Wigan borough day care hub which supports those with dementia.

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Astley Point, on Ann Lane, Tyldesley, is the venue for the money-spinning event at 9pm on Thursday April 6 for the Etherstone Centre in Leigh.

The brains behind it are Dave and Hani Fashhou. Dave, otherwise known as DJ Fash will be among those spinning the discs and other attractions include Robbie Williams tribute act Tony, Ian on sax and the Chelsea Fire Show.

    Meanwhile Hani of Ginspiration has made a special Etherstone gin that people can buy here with profits going to an Etherstone sensory garden project.

    Admission to the Point event is free but there will be plenty of opportunities to raise money there too, including the taking of donations on arrival.

    It takes place in the Rendez-vous restaurant and bar and those dining are advised to arrive early. Please dress to impress. No sportswear.

