Probably the most famous piece of choral music in the world is to get a special “out of season” performance in Wigan.

Handel’s oratorio Messiah, complete with its immortal Hallelujah chorus, is a staple of any classical choir’s repertoire, both home and many parts abroad.

But it is most commonly performed at Christmas and occasionally at Easter.

Exsultate's musical director Paul Chamberlain

Not this time though, as Wigan’s acclaimed chamber choir Exsultate teams up with four top vocal soloists and a Baroque orchestra mainly comprising talented students from Manchester’s Royal Northern College of Music for a concert at the beautiful and acoustically stunning St John’s Church, Standishgate, Wigan, at 7.30pm on Saturday September 28.

Musical director Paul Chamberlain said: “This will not be a liturgical performance but a concert so it doesn’t need to chime with the church calendar. Messiah is a fabulous piece of music at whatever time of year you hear it.

"Perhaps performing it in September might win it some new fans too. We are very much looking forward to the concert and are delighted to be joined by some special soloists and an orchestra bursting with young talent.”

The soloists are the soprano Sofie Haig, contralto Vicky Little, tenor Peter Bates and the baritone Damian O’Keeffe.

George Frederick Handel

Admission on the door is £10 with £8 for concessions.

Handel composed his English language oratorio in 1741 and its first performance was given in Dublin the following year.

The long-held tradition is for the audience to stand during the Hallelujah chorus, the accepted reason for this being that King George II was so moved by it at its London performance in 1743 that he rose to his feet.