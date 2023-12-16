A popular Wigan arts venue is ending the year with a free night of jazz music.

Pocket Jazz will be hosted by Haden Boardman and will showcase local jazz, new and old, at The Old Courts, on Crawford Street.

It will be Phil Shotton’s second outing for the Pocket Jazz series, along with the equally talented Matt Lowton on stand up bass.

Phil Shotton

Phil regularly performs alongside many national and international jazz artists and has appeared at major jazz festivals, venues and music festivals throughout the country and abroad.

Highly sought after as both a performer and recording artist, he has released two albums under his own name and appeared on numerous recordings as a sideman.

The event will be held on Thursday, December 21 at the venue’s Bailiff Bar, with doors opening at 5.30pm and the performance starting at 7.30pm.

It is suitable for people aged 18 and over.