A Wigan musician is holding a raffle with a difference to help fund food parcels for those in need.

Sarah Hardman from Beech Hill decided to organise the draw after she had a particularly lucky winning streak on various competitions that she entered recently.

She has won a number of guitars and other musical paraphernalia and decided that she would put them up for grabs in order to fund food parcels for the needy this winter.

The draw is being held in conjunction with Fur Clemt and Symphony Music who have also donated some of the prizes.

Sarah Hardman, right with Shirley from Fur Clemt

As a regular customer of Fur Clemt and a believer in saving food from going to waste, Sarah approached Katie Brittain at Fur Clemt to see if this was possible.

She also approached David and Michelle, owners of Symphony Music in the town centre, who were delighted to get on board and kindly donated to the raffle.

There are three prizes.

The first prize bundle is worth over £800 and includes a Gretsch G5210 guitar, a mini amplifier, guitar stand, etc.

The second prize worth over £200 is a Squier Infinity Telecaster guitar and a packet of plectrums.

The third prize is a Blackstar Bar stool worth £50.

Tickets are on sale at Fur Clemt priced at £2 each, less than the price of a cup of coffee.

They can also be purchased by messaging the organisation on Facebook.

The raffle has already raised £500, halfway towards the £1000 target.

The aim is to conduct the prize draw at the end of January which will be done live on Facebook.

Winning ticket numbers will be publicised on Fur Clemt’s Facebook and on Sarahs page Sarah Hardman Music.

If they have the phone numbers of the winners then they will receive a phone call.

This is the second raffle that Sarah has organised.

During the lockdown, she organised a raffle in aid of the Boulevard on Wallgate which was on the endangered music venues list.

Sarah contacted various musicians and asked if they would be prepared to donate to that worthy cause.