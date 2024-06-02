On song: cathedral choir to perform at church near Wigan
The highly rated choir of Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral will be special guests at a church near Wigan this month.
On Friday June 7 they will be visiting Saint Mary’s Church, Birchley Road, Billinge, to present a Parish Choral Offering.
The choir will sing a wide variety of music including Handel's famous Hallelujah Chorus and the much-loved Panis Angelicus by Cesar Franck.
All are welcome to go along and enjoy an hour of beautiful music.
The Choral Offering will begin at 6.30pm and admission is free but there will be a retiring collection.
