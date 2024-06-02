Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The highly rated choir of Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral will be special guests at a church near Wigan this month.

On Friday June 7 they will be visiting Saint Mary’s Church, Birchley Road, Billinge, to present a Parish Choral Offering.

The choir will sing a wide variety of music including Handel's famous Hallelujah Chorus and the much-loved Panis Angelicus by Cesar Franck.

All are welcome to go along and enjoy an hour of beautiful music.