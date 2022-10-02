Agatha Christie is widely considered one of the greatest thriller writers of all time and is among the most prolific.

In 1926 however, she would be at the centre of a real life enigma as perplexing as any from her fiction: a series of events that sparked one of the most extensive police hunts in history.

Her crashed car was discovered in Surrey and the famous author now missing, was presumed dead by many for 11 days.

'Where is Mrs Christie' will reveal all on Thursday October 13 at The Old Courts

However, despite this she would later be found at a luxury hotel in Harrogate, with the author claiming for the rest of her life that she was suffering from amnesia and remembered nothing about the previous days.

A claim that was disputed by not only the media but also the police at the time.

Actor Liz Grand – also producer of one-woman shows The Second Best Bed and Mrs Churchill – My Life With Winston - will present Where is Mrs Christie at the Old Courts on Thursday October 13, beginning at 7.30pm.

Did Agatha Christie lie? Did she suffer from amnesia? Was it a publicity stunt? Or was there a much more sinister secret involved in her disappearance that would affect her for the rest of her life?

As with all good thrillers, answers to all of these questions will be revealed!

The play has delighted audiences up and down the country and is a must-see for any Agatha Christie fans, it gives a real insight to the woman herself.

This is in spite of the fact that following this incident she attempted to remain completely private and for many years never gave interviews.

The play received a four-star review in The Stage. “Liz Grand’s performance in the title role is compelling,” it wrote.

"So persuasive is she that we the audience become co-conspirators.