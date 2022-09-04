One-woman comedy show will entertain audiences at Wigan's Old Courts before touring country

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Boxes is an award-winning comedy show directed by Manchester-based Daniel Brennan and will be arriving at The Old Courts on Thursday, September 22.

After playing to full houses at VAULT festival in London and 53two in Manchester, the production was nominated for Best Female Actor and Best Theatre Production at Buxton Fringe Festival 2022.

Joann Condon

It also received multiple four and five-star reviews and will soon be going on a tour of the UK.

The production follows the life of Joann Condon as she explores the “boxes” she has found herself in throughout her life.

The metaphorical boxes include the hopes and dreams of a child, the frustrations of parenting, the grief in losing loved ones and the fear of being herself.

Joann said: “It’s natural for people in our lives to want to force us into nice little boxes, but the scary thing is, you often end up putting yourself in that same box.”

Described as “funny, touching and at times heartbreaking” by London Pub Theatres, Joann uses personal anecdotes to highlight assumptions and judgements made about her based on her looks, age, gender and background.

Joann’s career began in theatre, before she had roles in UK comedies and sitcoms such as Little Britain and Dad’s Army.

The production is suitable for those aged 14 and over and lasts for around 60 minutes.