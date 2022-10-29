Production portraying the life of Winston Churchill's wife is heading to Wigan

Winston Churchill is one of the most famous Englishmen ever to have lived, seen as the epitome of strength, stubbornness and referred to as the British Bulldog.

His inspirational leadership helped win the Second World War and his parliamentary career ensured that he was responsible for many of this period of history’s monumentous decisions.

They say that behind every great man there is a great woman. Was this true in Churchill’s case? What of Clementine, his wife of 56 years?

Mrs. Churchill - My Life With Winston will be at The Old Courts next month

Most Popular

Was he as grumpy and irascible at home as he often was in the House of Commons? Did he bully her like he did so many other people?

Additionally, given his strength and conviction, did Clem have any influence on him at all? Or was she “the little lady at home”?

All these questions will be answered, along with many more in Liz Grand’s superb, moving, sensitive and informative portrayal of Clementine Chrurchill. (Liz’s other current shows are The Second Best Bed and Where Is Mrs Christie?).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man himself: Sir Winston Churchill

Winston himself said: “My most brilliant achievement was my ability to be able to persuade my wife to marry me.”

It is a production with many laughs, but ultimate sadness too. The first half of the show is set in 1952 when Churchill returns as Prime Minister, the second half takes place in the aftermath of his state funeral.

Reviews of the performance include: “I am so pleased that the show went well. Liz is a wonderful actress and I‘d have her back anytime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please keep me updated with your production plans.“ James Tillitt, Director Astor Theatre, Deal.

“I just wanted to say how thoroughly enjoyable yesterday evening was at the Coach House Theatre. A very entertaining and informative play with a brilliant performance by Liz Grand.” John Stack, member of the public.

“The natural, sensitive and sympathetic way with which Liz Grand portrays ‘the little lady at home’ is impressive.” View from the Stalls