The popular live music event is back for the first time since the pandemic, with successive Saturdays of summer sounds at Mesnes Park on September 3 and at Pennington Hall Park on September 10.

Tyldesley Brass Band will provide the pomp and ceremony with traditional singalong anthems such as Land of Hope and Glory, Jerusalem and Rule Britannia, while families are invited to bring along picnics, wave their Union Jacks and enjoy the show.

Friends and family gather for The Picnic Proms, with Tyldesley Brass Band at Mesnes Park, Wigan.

Both events start at 7.45pm and end at 10pm, with gates open from 6pm.

Guests are encouraged to bring picnic chairs and tables, although gazebos are not permitted. Attendees can also take their own alcohol.

Coun Chris Ready said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Proms in the Park is able to return this year. The proms – and all the sights and sounds that go with it – are one of the truly great British traditions.

“What better way to spend a summer Saturday evening than coming together with friends and family to see the fabulous Tyldesley Brass Band and enjoy a relaxing picnic in one of our beautiful local parks?

“It promises to be a wonderful celebration of our British musical heritage – culminating in a spectacular firework finale that’s not to be missed.”

Tickets for the event at Mesnes Park are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mesnes-park-picnic-proms-2022-tickets-391537026787

For Pennington Hall Park tickets can be bought from the cafe at the park or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pennington-hall-park-picnic-proms-2022-tickets-392985870317