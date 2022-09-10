Renowned Leyland Band will hit all the right notes to start new concert season at Parbold Village Hall

Leyland Band will raise the roof of Parbold Village Hall with a selection of music on the theme of the Roaring ‘20s at a show on Saturday, September 24.

The band’s appearance is eagerly anticipated by regular concert attenders, as its spirited and joyful appearances in Parbold have been among the highlights of previous concert seasons.

It was established in 1946 as the Leyland Motors Band, taking its name from the world-famous truck and bus company.

Leyland Band will open the season

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now an independent group of 30 musicians, the band has retained its local connection and proudly bears the name of its home town.

The last 30 years have been particularly successful for the musicians, who have won prizes at all the major championships.

The programme will feature music from the 1920s, from Irving Berlin to Cole Porter and George Gershwin.

Well-known favourites such as Anything Goes and Singin’ in the Rain, plus a performance of Gershwin's iconic Rhapsody in Blue performed by pianist David Daniels, are certain to give the 2022/23 season a rousing start.

Parbold’s new concert season will then continue with nine further show featuring international musicians.

Concert pianists Vitaly Pisarenko, Eric Lu, Pavel Kolesnikov, Anna Fedorova and Noriko Ogawa feature alongside the Meliora Collective, Victoria String Quartet, violinist Nathan Meltzer and Neil Brand, who is back by popular demand with his live accompaniment to the silent films of Laurel and Hardy.

All concerts take place at Parbold Village Hall, where Parbold Douglas Music presents an annual series of concerts featuring world-class musicians.

The auditorium boasts an intimate concert hall where audiences can get close to performers.

As attracting audiences for concerts becomes increasingly challenging for all venues, the Parbold Douglas Music is keeping the same ticket prices as last year, enabling as wide an audience as possible to attend.

Tickets for each concert are £20 and just £5 for young people and students – a price which has remained constant for more than 15 years. Car parking is free.