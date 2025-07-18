Wigan’s Richard Ashcroft has announced a huge Manchester show later this year.

After joining Oasis Live '25 as a special guest on one of the biggest tours of the year, the former Verve frontman has announced a major headline show of his own at the Co-op Live on November 8.

The news comes alongside the announcement of Lovin’ You, Ashcroft’s brand new studio album — his first collection of entirely new material since 2018’s Natural Rebel.

Richard Ashcroft will play Manchester's Co-Op Live arena in November

It follows 2021’s Acoustic Hymns, Vol. 1, where he reimagined tracks from The Verve’s iconic Urban Hymns.

The album news arrives shortly after the release of his latest single, Lover, which features an interpolation of Joan Armatrading’s classic Love and Affection. Armatrading herself praised the track, saying: “I love how he’s used my song and I love his song.”

Fans who pre-order Lovin’ You via Ashcroft’s official store will gain access to ticket pre-sale for the Manchester date.

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday July 18.